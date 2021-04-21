Santander (ankle) had X-rays come back negative and will undergo an MRI after exiting Tuesday's game at Miami, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Santander appears to have avoided a fracture, and the MRI should help determine the specifics of the injury, which was initially diagnosed as a right ankle sprain. The 26-year-old seems likely to sit out Wednesday's series finale, which would give him two straight days to recover with Thursday's scheduled off day.
