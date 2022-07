Servideo was placed on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Delmarva on Saturday due to a groin strain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Servideo hasn't appeared in any minor-league games since Sunday, and he's apparently been dealing with a groin issue that will force him to miss at least another week. It's not yet clear when the 23-year-old is expected to return to action.