Double-A Bowie reinstated Velez (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Thursday. He started in Bowie's 11-6 loss to Reading that day, working three innings and striking out two while giving up five earned runs on six hits and one walk.

Velez was sidelined for approximately two weeks due to the unspecified issue. For the season, Velez has turned in a 6.85 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 22.1 innings.