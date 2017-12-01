Wojciechowski signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Friday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Wojciechowski started eight games, and appeared in 17 out of relief, for the Reds last season. During those contests, he posted a 6.50 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while sporting a 64:19 K:BB. Moving forward, he will have to work on keeping the ball in the yard -- the right-hander allowed 14 home runs in 62.1 innings -- if he wants to make an impact with Baltimore in some capacity.