Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Battling blister
Wojciechowski's buildup this spring has been slowed by a blister, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
A blister this early in camp means Wojciechowski should still have plenty of time to get his innings in before the start of the regular season. The righty is competing for a rotation spot this spring after recording a 4.92 ERA in 82.1 innings last season.
