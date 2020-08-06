Wojciechowski (0-2) was charged with the loss against the Marlins on Wednesday after surrendering two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings.

Making his first career start against the Marlins, Wojciechowski pitched himself into a shaky first inning, issuing a leadoff walk to Jonathan Villar and a double to Jon Berti. After sending Corey Dickerson down on strikes, the right-hander allowed runs to score on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar and an RBI single by Brian Anderson. From there, Wojciechowski spun four scoreless innings, but unfortunately his teammates failed to provide any run support. The 31-year-old will carry a 5.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP into a Wednesday matchup against the Phillies.