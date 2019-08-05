Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Cleared to start Tuesday
Wojciechowski (hip) is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Wojciechowski was pulled in the fifth inning of his previous outing Thursday against the Blue Jays due to right hip soreness, but the injury apparently wasn't anything the Orioles were too concerned about. He resumed throwing over the weekend without incident, allowing him to stay on turn in the Orioles' pitching schedule. Over his seven outings (six starts) with the big club this season, Wojciechowski has posted a 4.15 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
