Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Contract selected ahead of start
Wojciechowski's contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk as expected Tuesday ahead of his scheduled start against the Rays.
The 30-year-old has a career 6.64 ERA in 78.2 major-league innings, none of which have come since 2017. He owns a respectable 3.61 ERA in 15 starts for Triple-A Columbus in the Indians' system this season, though that's come with a 5.81 FIP. Matt Wotherspoon was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
