Play

Wojciechowski has been developing a fourth pitch this spring, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Wojciechowski likely has a safe spot within the Orioles' rotation heading into the regular season, but he worked on a split-change during spring training. The 31-year-old allowed one earned run off two hits while recording four strikeouts over five innings prior to the suspension of baseball activities.

More News
Our Latest Stories