Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Draws Sunday start
Wojciechowski will start on Sunday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wojciechowski will take the place of Gabriel Ynoa, the originally scheduled starer. While it was announced the he would stick in the rotation post All-Star break, the Orioles will get a quicker second look at the 30-year-old right-hander. Wojciechowski allowed four earned runs with six strikeouts across 5.1 innings in his first start of the season on July 2.
