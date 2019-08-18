Wojciechowski (2-6) took the loss Saturday as the Orioles fell 4-0 to the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander managed to keep Boston off the board through four innings, but the wheels came off in the fifth and Wojciechowski needed some help from Miguel Castro to escape further damage after he'd gotten the hook, as the reliever induced an inning-ending double play. Woj will carry a 4.78 ERA and 56:20 K:BB through 49 innings into his next start Thursday at home against the Rays.