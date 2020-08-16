Wojciechowski (1-2) gave up three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two in five innings in a win over the Nationals on Saturday.

Wojciechowski allowed homers to Juan Soto and Trea Turner before Tanner Scott relieved him in the sixth inning. The right-handed Wojciechowski has a 4.34 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 18.2 innings across four appearances. His next start is expected to come Thursday versus the Red Sox.