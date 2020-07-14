Wojciechowski appears to be in position to open the season as the Orioles' No. 4 starter, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde has thus far been unwilling to confirm any rotation members or their order in the pitching schedule beyond stating that John Means would get the Opening Day nod. However, based on how the starting candidates have been lining up in intrasquad games so far in summer camp, Wojciechowski looks to be locked in as the fourth man behind Means, Alex Cobb and Wade LeBlanc, leaving Tommy Milone and Kohl Stewart to fight it out for the fifth and final spot. Wojciechowski has shown the ability to make bats miss over parts of three seasons in the majors, but the issues with the long ball (1.9 HR/9) and walking batters (3.1 BB/9) resulted in him finishing with an underwhelming 4.92 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over his 82.1 innings with Baltimore in 2019.