Wojciechowski tossed 3.2 scoreless innings Sunday against the Orioles, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four. The game was suspended in the sixth inning.

Wojciechowski stepped in on short rest Sunday and only fired 65 pitches, but he held the Nationals scoreless. After being charged with losses in each of his first two starts of the season, he'll escape with a no-decision since the Orioles held a 5-2 lead when the game was suspended. The right-hander now carries a 3.95 ERA and 15:5 K:BB over 13.2 innings this year. His next start should come at home Saturday against the Nationals.