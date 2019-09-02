Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Fans five in no-decision
Wojciechowski allowed four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings Monday against Tampa Bay. He didn't factor into the decision.
Wojciechowski gave up two runs in the third inning followed by two more in the fifth, and he left with the contest tied in the seventh inning. He fired 60 of 95 pitches for strikes and threw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 28 batters he faced. The 30-year-old has now gone seven starts without a victory, so he'll look to get back into the win column in his next start, which figures to come Saturday against Texas.
