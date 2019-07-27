Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Fans six in win
Wojciechowski (2-3) earned the win Friday after holding the Angels to two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings.
It was another solid outing for Wojciechowski, who allowed his only runs to score on a two-run homer by Matt Thaiss in the fifth inning. Otherwise, the right-hander held the Angels in check while his offense provided ample run support to pick up his second win of the season. Wojciechowski was coming off the best start of his career that included a career-high 7.1 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts against the Red Sox. The 30-year-old now owns a solid 3.60 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 37:8 K:BB over six appearances. He'll take the mound next for a Thursday start against Toronto.
