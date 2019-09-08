Wojciechowski (2-8) gave up four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two through two innings to take the loss against the Rangers on Sunday.

It was a tough start for Wojciechowski, allowing seven baserunners and four runs in only two innings. The 30-year-old wasn't efficient, needing 58 pitches to just get through the two frames. Wojciechowski has a 5.51 ERA with 68 strikeouts through 13 starts this season. Wojciechowski is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Tigers at Comerica Park.