Wojciechowski allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts during a no-decision against the Rays on Thursday.

The right-hander gave up a pair of home runs, but fortunately, they were both solo shots, and he didn't yield anything else. That was good enough to keep the game close and earn a no-decision. Wojciechowski hasn't picked up a win, though, since July 26, mostly because of the home run ball, as he's allowed nine home runs in his last five starts. Wojciechowski, who will start at the Nationals on Wednesday, is 2-6 with a 4.67 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 54 innings this season.