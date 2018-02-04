Play

Wojciechowski has been invited to the Orioles' spring training as a non-roster invitee.

While Wojciechowski will be at spring training with the big club, he'll likely have to show a significant improvement over last season in order to earn a spot in the bullpen. During the 2017 campaign he posted a 6.50 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 25 games (62.1 innings). Largely contributing to those lofty figures were home runs, as he gave up 14 in that time.

