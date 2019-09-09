Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Likely to have next start skipped
Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday after the Orioles' 10-4 loss to the Rangers that Wojciechowski would have his next start pushed back, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander had been lined up to make his 14th start with the Orioles in Detroit next weekend, but he'll either shift to the bullpen temporarily or be rested during the upcoming week with his performance taking a turn for the worse lately. Wojciechowski lasted just two innings to take his eighth loss Sunday and now sits on a 5.51 ERA and 1.30 WHIP for the season, negating most of the impact of his serviceable 9.1 K/9. The Orioles will likely be mindful of managing Wojciechowski's workload carefully the rest of the way, as he's already pitched his most innings in any of his professional seasons since 2013.
More News
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Roughed up by Nationals•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Gives up two homers in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Early exit in loss to Boston•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Turns in quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...