Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday after the Orioles' 10-4 loss to the Rangers that Wojciechowski would have his next start pushed back, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander had been lined up to make his 14th start with the Orioles in Detroit next weekend, but he'll either shift to the bullpen temporarily or be rested during the upcoming week with his performance taking a turn for the worse lately. Wojciechowski lasted just two innings to take his eighth loss Sunday and now sits on a 5.51 ERA and 1.30 WHIP for the season, negating most of the impact of his serviceable 9.1 K/9. The Orioles will likely be mindful of managing Wojciechowski's workload carefully the rest of the way, as he's already pitched his most innings in any of his professional seasons since 2013.