Wojciechowski won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Marlins after the game was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami players and staff, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Marlins travel party remains in Philadelphia after as many as 12 players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19 during their three-game series with the Phillies over the weekend. The Orioles and Marlins were scheduled to begin a four-game home/road series Monday, but those contests could all be in jeopardy now.