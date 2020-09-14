Orioles manager Brandon Hyde announced Sept. 6 that Wojciechowski would transition into a "swing role" out of the Baltimore bullpen, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Hyde isn't closing the door on Wojciechowski starting again, though that doesn't seem to be a likely outcome unless the Orioles' rotation is decimated by injuries. Through his seven starts, Wojciechowski posted a 5.17 ERA and 1.44 WHIP while giving up eight home runs over 31.1 innings. Since ceding his spot in the rotation to rookie Dean Kremer, Wojciechowski hasn't fared any better out of the bullpen. He's given up home runs in both of his relief appearances, including two three-run blasts to the Yankees' Luke Voit in his most recent outing Sept. 11.