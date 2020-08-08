Wojciechowski will start Sunday's game against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Wojciechowski wasn't very effective in his last start Wednesday, but he only threw 67 pitches. As a result, he'll take the mound Sunday with John Means still on the bereavement list. Keegan Akin will be available in long relief after he was added to the active roster Saturday.
