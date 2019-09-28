Wojciechowski (4-8) secured the win after giving up four hits and a walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings Friday night against the Red Sox.

Wojciechowski found success at Fenway Park in the series opener despite throwing first-pitch strikes to just eight of the 22 batters he faced. He would exit the contest with a 3-0 lead. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the 30-year-old will finish the 2019 campaign with a 4.92 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 80 punchouts over 82.1 frames.