Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Picks up rare win
Wojciechowski (3-8) gave up two runs on eight hits and had two strikeouts across five innings as he earned his third win of the season against the Tigers on Sunday.
Wojciechowski got his first win since July 26th as he had compiled five losses and three no-decisions since then. It was nice to see the right-hander have a good outing as he had let up a combined 13 earned runs in his previous three starts. He tied his season-low in strikeouts and actually allowed a season-high eight hits but the Tigers were just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Wojciechowski will now carry a 5.38 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP into his next start against the Mariners on Friday.
More News
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: To start Sunday•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Likely to have next start skipped•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Roughed up by Nationals•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Gives up two homers in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...