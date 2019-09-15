Wojciechowski (3-8) gave up two runs on eight hits and had two strikeouts across five innings as he earned his third win of the season against the Tigers on Sunday.

Wojciechowski got his first win since July 26th as he had compiled five losses and three no-decisions since then. It was nice to see the right-hander have a good outing as he had let up a combined 13 earned runs in his previous three starts. He tied his season-low in strikeouts and actually allowed a season-high eight hits but the Tigers were just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Wojciechowski will now carry a 5.38 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP into his next start against the Mariners on Friday.