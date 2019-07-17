Wojciechowski (0-3) was handed the loss Tuesday versus the Nationals after allowing three run on six hits across 5.1 innings. He struck out seven and walked none.

Wojciechowski served up a pair of solo homers but otherwise equipped himself fairly well against the Nationals. The 30-year-old has a 5.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB through 15.2 innings and lines up to pitch at Arizona on Monday.