Wojciechowski cleared waivers and was outrighted to the alternate training site Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was designated for assignment by Baltimore earlier in the week, but he'll stick in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Wojciechowski worked as both a starter and reliever this season but struggled in both roles with a 6.81 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB over 37 innings.

