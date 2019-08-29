Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Roughed up by Nationals
Wojciechowski (2-7) allowed five earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Nationals.
Wojciechowski surrendered all five of his runs in the first inning, capped off by a two-run homer off the bat of Kurt Suzuki. He settled in thereafter, allowing only one hit across his final three frames. Though he's had some success, Wojciechowski has now allowed at least one home run in each of his past seven outings. His inability to keep the ball in the yard combined with his propensity to issue free passes -- he has a 3.6 BB/9 -- has led to uneven results as he now owns a 5.12 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 61 strikeouts across 58 innings for the season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday at Tampa Bay.
