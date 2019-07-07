Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Saddled with second loss
Wojciechowski (0-2) took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Wojciechowski got off to a rocky start, allowing two runs in the first inning followed by one in the fourth, and he'd exit the contest with a three-run deficit. The 30-year-old right-hander has made two starts since being dealt to the Orioles, giving up seven runs while fanning 12 over 9.2 innings of work. He's expected to remain in the rotation following the All-Star break.
More News
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Draws Sunday start•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Sticking in rotation•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Takes loss•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Contract selected ahead of start•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Starting Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Dealt to Baltimore•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...