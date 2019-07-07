Wojciechowski (0-2) took the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Wojciechowski got off to a rocky start, allowing two runs in the first inning followed by one in the fourth, and he'd exit the contest with a three-run deficit. The 30-year-old right-hander has made two starts since being dealt to the Orioles, giving up seven runs while fanning 12 over 9.2 innings of work. He's expected to remain in the rotation following the All-Star break.