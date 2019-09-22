Wojciechowski allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings Saturday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Wojciechowski pitched fairly well through four innings, but needed 76 pitches to record the 12 outs. Things worsened for him in the fifth as he allowed four consecutive hits with one out before being pulled from contest. Wojciechowski has now failed to work more than five innings in eight of his last 10 starts, also surrendering four or more earned runs five times in that span. For the season, he owns a 5.31 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 76.1 innings. He's currently projected to draw his final start of the season Friday at Boston.