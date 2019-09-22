Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Short outing
Wojciechowski allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings Saturday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
Wojciechowski pitched fairly well through four innings, but needed 76 pitches to record the 12 outs. Things worsened for him in the fifth as he allowed four consecutive hits with one out before being pulled from contest. Wojciechowski has now failed to work more than five innings in eight of his last 10 starts, also surrendering four or more earned runs five times in that span. For the season, he owns a 5.31 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 76.1 innings. He's currently projected to draw his final start of the season Friday at Boston.
More News
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Picks up rare win•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: To start Sunday•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Likely to have next start skipped•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Roughed up by Nationals•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...