Wojciechowski will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wojciechowski was dealt from the Indians to the Orioles on Monday, and he'll be immediately called on to make a spot start as Baltimore prepares their rotation for John Means to pitch in the All-Star Game. Wojciechowski will likely head back down to the minor leagues following his start, as the Orioles have no use for a sixth starter after Tuesday.