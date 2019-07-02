Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Starting Tuesday
Wojciechowski will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Wojciechowski was dealt from the Indians to the Orioles on Monday, and he'll be immediately called on to make a spot start as Baltimore prepares their rotation for John Means to pitch in the All-Star Game. Wojciechowski will likely head back down to the minor leagues following his start, as the Orioles have no use for a sixth starter after Tuesday.
More News
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Dealt to Baltimore•
-
Indians' Asher Wojciechowski: Heads to minor-league camp•
-
Indians' Asher Wojciechowski: Gets spring invite from Cleveland•
-
Asher Wojciechowski: Signs minor-league deal with White Sox•
-
Asher Wojciechowski: Becomes free agent•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Invited to spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...