Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Starting Wednesday
Wojciechowski (finger) will start Wednesday against Atlanta, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Wojciechowski's spring debut had been delayed by a blister, but he's evidently past the issue now. He was originally slated to throw a simulated game Wednesday, but he'll pitch in a Grapefruit League contest instead.
More News
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Battling blister•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Picks up fourth win in last start•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Short outing•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Picks up rare win•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: To start Sunday•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Likely to have next start skipped•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Deep sleepers: 10 with ace upside
It doesn't matter how much you invest at starting pitcher on Draft Day, you're going to need...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, 2020 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...