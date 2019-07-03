Wojciechowksi will remain a member of the Orioles' starting rotation after the All-Star break, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wojciechowski gave up four earned runs over 5.1 innings Tuesday in his first big-league outing since 2017, and he'll have a chance to earn an extended stay in the rotation after the break. The 30-year-old can't be sent down without being subjected to waivers since he is out of minor-league options, so he could be used out of the bullpen this weekend if necessary.