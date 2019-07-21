Wojciechowski (1-3) pitched 7.1 shutout innings and allowed just one hit and two walks with 10 strikeouts while earning a victory against the Red Sox on Sunday.

This was, by far, his best outing since joining the Orioles on July 2. The 30-year-old didn't yield the lone hit until the seventh inning, and in his other three starts, he allowed at least three runs and a homer in each. With the win, Wojciechowski captured his first MLB victory since 2017. He owns a 3.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 23 innings this season. Wojciechowski will start next at the Angels on Friday.