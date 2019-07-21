Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Strikes out 10 in win
Wojciechowski (1-3) pitched 7.1 shutout innings and allowed just one hit and two walks with 10 strikeouts while earning a victory against the Red Sox on Sunday.
This was, by far, his best outing since joining the Orioles on July 2. The 30-year-old didn't yield the lone hit until the seventh inning, and in his other three starts, he allowed at least three runs and a homer in each. With the win, Wojciechowski captured his first MLB victory since 2017. He owns a 3.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 23 innings this season. Wojciechowski will start next at the Angels on Friday.
More News
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Pitches well in loss•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Tabbed to start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Saddled with second loss•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Draws Sunday start•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Sticking in rotation•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Takes loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...