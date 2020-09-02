Wojciechowski allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings Tuesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Wojciechowski was tripped up in the second inning when he surrendered a single and double to begin the frame, ultimately resulting in two earned runs. He was otherwise solid, with the only other run he allowed coming on a solo home run. Wojciechowski has now allowed three earned runs in each of his past four starts, though he's only managed to pitch five innings in two of them. Overall, he has a 5.17 ERA with a 29:11 K:BB across 31.1 innings for the season. Wojciechowski is currently projected to take the mound next on Sunday against the Yankees.