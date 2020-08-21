Wojciechowski (1-3) took the loss against Boston on Thursday, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four.

Wojciechowski was coming off his first win of the campaign in his previous start, but he was unable to replicate his success against Boston. The right-hander allowed a season-high seven hits and needed 88 pitches to retire only 11 batters. Wojciechowski's ERA rose to 4.84 with the rough outing while his WHIP spiked to 1.34. He'll look for a better outcome when he heads to Tampa Bay to take on the Rays on Wednesday.