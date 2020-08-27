Wojciechowski allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings Wednesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Wojciechowski had to work out of trouble almost immediately, as he allowed two doubles in the first inning. However, he managed to keep the Rays scoreless until a two-run home run by Brandon Lowe the third inning -- the big blow of his outing. Wojciechowski now has a 5.13 ERA with a 24:10 K:BB across 26.1 innings. He is projected to take his next turn through the rotation Monday at Toronto.