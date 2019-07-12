Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Tabbed to start Tuesday
Wojciechowski is scheduled to start Tuesday's game versus the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Wojciechowski made a pair of starts for the Orioles heading into the All-Star break and he'll receive at least one more turn through the rotation. The 30-year-old has allowed seven runs over 9.2 innings with a 12:5 K:BB across his two outings.
