Wojciechowski is scheduled to start Tuesday's game versus the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Wojciechowski made a pair of starts for the Orioles heading into the All-Star break and he'll receive at least one more turn through the rotation. The 30-year-old has allowed seven runs over 9.2 innings with a 12:5 K:BB across his two outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories