Wojciechowski (0-1) suffered the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, throwing five innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Wojciechowski limited New York to four hits in the contest, but each of those hits went for extra bases, and three left the park. That was enough to saddle the right-hander with his first loss of the season despite racking up seven strikeouts in his five frames. Wojciechowski did enough well against the vaunted Yankees offense -- including inducing an impressive 18 swinging strikes -- to justify his spot in the rotation, though he'll have to go up against the Bronx Bombers again Monday in his next scheduled start.