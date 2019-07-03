Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Takes loss
Wojciechowski (0-1) allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Rays.
Wojciechowski made his first appearance in the major leagues since 2017 and held his own through five innings, allowing only two earned runs. However, he stumbled in his final frame, allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base, both of whom ultimately came around to score. He'll likely head back to the minor leagues as the team won't need a fifth starter prior to the All-Star break.
