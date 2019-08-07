Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Tosses up three homers in loss
Wojciechowski (2-5) allowed five runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Tuesday.
The Yankees continued to clobber homers at Orioles Park on Tuesday, three of which came against Wojciechowski. All three were solo shots, but it was still enough for the right-hander to allow more runs than innings pitched Tuesday. The 30-year-old has allowed five homers in his last 8.2 innings and posted a 9.34 ERA during that stretch. He owns a 4.89 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 38.2 innings during eight appearances this season. Wojciechowski is expected to get another crack at the Yankees during a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.
More News
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Cleared to start Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Exits with hip soreness•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Fans six in win•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Strikes out 10 in win•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Pitches well in loss•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Tabbed to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...