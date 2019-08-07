Wojciechowski (2-5) allowed five runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Tuesday.

The Yankees continued to clobber homers at Orioles Park on Tuesday, three of which came against Wojciechowski. All three were solo shots, but it was still enough for the right-hander to allow more runs than innings pitched Tuesday. The 30-year-old has allowed five homers in his last 8.2 innings and posted a 9.34 ERA during that stretch. He owns a 4.89 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 38.2 innings during eight appearances this season. Wojciechowski is expected to get another crack at the Yankees during a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Monday.