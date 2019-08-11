Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Turns in quality start
Wojciechowski surrendered three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings Sunday against the Astros. He didn't factor into the decision.
Wojciechowski made his biggest mistake of the night in the second inning, allowing a three-run homer in the second inning. However, he was able to settle down to fire four scoreless frames to end his day. The 30-year-old right-hander owns a 4.84 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 52:17 K:BB over 44.2 innings with Baltimore this season.
