The Orioles claimed Goudeau off waivers from the Pirates on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Goudeau is moving on to his third organization of the offseason after the Pirates previously claimed him off waivers from the Rockies. The 28-year-old will be vying for an Opening Day bullpen role with the Orioles in 2021, but he'll likely be limited to lower-leverage work if he breaks camp with the big club.