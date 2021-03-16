site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ashton Goudeau: Sent to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Goudeau was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
He will provide organizational bullpen depth this season and will likely be back in the majors at some point, assuming he sticks on the 40-man roster.
