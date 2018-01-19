Perez re-signed a minor-league deal with Baltimore on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Perez wound up spending most of this past season with Double-A Bowie, slashing .301/.333/.420 with two home runs and 22 RBI in 50 games. The 29-year-old backstop missed a chunk of the year with a strained ligament in his knee, and will likely provided added insurance at the Triple-A level in 2018. That said, Perez doesn't provide much value from a fantasy perspective and has only appeared in three major-league games to date.