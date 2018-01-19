Orioles' Audry Perez: Returns to Orioles
Perez re-signed a minor-league deal with Baltimore on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Perez wound up spending most of this past season with Double-A Bowie, slashing .301/.333/.420 with two home runs and 22 RBI in 50 games. The 29-year-old backstop missed a chunk of the year with a strained ligament in his knee, and will likely provided added insurance at the Triple-A level in 2018. That said, Perez doesn't provide much value from a fantasy perspective and has only appeared in three major-league games to date.
More News
-
Orioles' Audry Perez: Sent down to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Audry Perez: Activated from minor-league DL•
-
Orioles' Audry Perez: Dealing with strained knee ligament•
-
Orioles' Audry Perez: Headed to big league camp•
-
Orioles' Audry Perez: Assigned to minor league camp•
-
Orioles' Audry Perez: Signs minor league deal with Orioles•
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is strong at the top, but is it as deep in the middle? Scott White looks at the...
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
First base offers plenty of depth, as usual, but Scott White says you shouldn't feel obligated...