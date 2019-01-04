Brice was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Friday.

Brice was claimed by the Angels from the Reds in early November but was removed from the roster to make room for Jonathan Lucroy. He joins an organization with very little strong competition for roster spots, though his career 5.68 ERA in 84 big-league innings doesn't exactly give him an inside track. Breyvic Valera was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

