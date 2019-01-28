Brice was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday.

Brice was dropped from the Orioles' 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Jack Reinheimer, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. The right-hander bounced between Triple-A and the majors in 2018, posting a 2.31 ERA and 9.3 K/9 across 23.1 innings in the minors but struggling to a 5.79 ERA and 7.7 K/9 across 37.1 innings in the majors.

