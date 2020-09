Hays (ribs) was activated off the 10-day injured list Monday and will be in the lineup against Atlanta, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays wound up missing a month with a fractured rib. He'd struggled to a .203/.273/.246 slash line in 77 plate appearances prior to suffering the injury, but he's still likely to play a significant role down the stretch in center field.