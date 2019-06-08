Hays was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hays' start to the season was delayed by a thumb sprain. He'll head to Triple-A for the first time despite a mediocre .226/.277/.441 slash line in 23 games at the High-A and Double-A levels. The 23-year-old has a good shot at getting some big-league at-bats this season if he impresses for Norfolk.

