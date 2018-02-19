Hays will compete for Baltimore's starting spot in right field over the course of spring training, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Hays made a name for himself at Double-A Bowie last season, where he slashed .330/.367/.594 with 16 home runs over just 64 games. The 22-year-old's efforts earned him a promotion to the big club in September, where he played 20 games and hit just .217 with a subpar .555 OPS. While his performance left much to be desired, he will have the chance to leave spring training as the Orioles' starting right fielder. Unless the team acquires another outfielder, his main competition for the spot figures to come from Joey Rickard, who hit .241/.276/.345 over 111 games with Baltimore last season.